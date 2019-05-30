Reconciliation Ecology: Restoring Ecosystem Services to Built Environments BIOL6301-D09 is being offered Summer II 2019 , CRN 72418 , as an online elective for graduate students across all fields interested in urban sustainability and green cities. The course examines methods of inventing and reconfiguring human habitats to conserve species diversity and re-establish ecosystem services where people live, work and play. We focus on innovative and proven methods through research and case studies for improving sustainability in urban cities.