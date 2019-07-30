Environmental Sustainability BIOL6360-D01 is being offered Fall '19, CRN 39629, as an online elective for graduate students across all fields. The course examines current research on ecosystem services, water and soil, energy, business practices, architecture, materials management and human health, urban sustainability, and the built environment. We focus on the interaction between human activities and ecological systems and innovative approaches to using ecological knowledge in balancing environmental quality, economic growth and cultural development.



The course will open for Lubbock campus students to register the end of July - 1 month before the Fall semester. Registration is currently open for any Distance graduate students interested in Environmental Sustainability