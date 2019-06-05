TA/RA/GPTI Summer 2019 Processing

TTU will be utilizing a single summer term for summer 2019. As this can have an impact on your students’ TA/RA/GPTI benefits, we wanted to remind you of processing deadlines so that you can plan accordingly.

Summer 2019 TA/RA/GPTI ePAFs must be submitted no later than July 12th . This should allow sufficient time for them to process through level 75 prior to the summer exemption processing deadline but it is up to the department to ensure these documents are not rejected and that processing is completed by applicable dates.





Of course it is in the student and departments' best interest to process ePAFs for these positions as early as possible. Please remember that the Graduate School has additional enrollment requirements (TTU OP 64.03) for students employed in a TA/RA/GPTI position. They will be verifying student enrollment before approving the ePAF so any delays in student registration could also delay ePAF approval.

Summer tuition and fee payment due dates will be May 29th for any student who is enrolled in multiple parts of term for the summer. Students who only enroll in the later Julymester will have an extension on their payment due date to July 2nd. As you can see, the payment due dates are earlier than the ePAF deadline so if ePAF processing is delayed, it may cause the student to have to enroll in a payment plan or pay out of pocket unnecessarily.

Due to Leave Without Pay processing impacting student employment dates, this exemption process cannot begin posting until June 1st. If all ePAF and required documentation has been processed by the department prior to that time, students should see their benefits post overnight. Since this will begin after the payment due date for the term, students may receive cancellation messages beginning May 30th. Cancellation will occur at 4:30pm on Monday, June 3rd so there will be an opportunity for benefits to post prior to the student having to pay or be cancelled but students should monitor their email and phones closely for cancellation messages on Monday.

If students are still receiving cancellation messages on Monday, June 3rd, they must pay their balance or enroll in a payment plan to avoid being cancelled from their entire summer registration. TA/RA/GPTI benefits generally do NOT cover the student’s entire bill.