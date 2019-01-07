Make friends and get involved by joining the Transfer Techsans!

Meet other transfers through monthly meetings, social events, tailgates, holiday parties, volunteer activities, intramurals, and more! For more information about the organization and to sign up, visit our website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transfertechsans/index.php.

And if you want to see more what the organization is all about, come to the Transfer Techsans Welcome Week events August 25th through August 30th!

Questions? Email us at: transferconnection@ttu.edu

