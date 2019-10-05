May 8-14, 2019

SUB OPEN 24 HOURS

7:00 am Wednesday, May 8 through 11:00 pm Saturday, May 11

12:00 pm Sunday, May 12 through 11:00 pm Tuesday, May 14

Free Pancakes & Sausage Breakfast

May 8, 9, & 10

12:00-2:00 am

SUB Food Court (while supplies last)

Free Coffee

May 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13

10:00 pm-7:00 am

In front of SUB CopyMail and on the Second Floor landing over the Main Info Desk

Free Donuts

May 12 & 13

12:00 am – 7:00 am

In front of SUB CopyMail and on the Second Floor landing over the Main Info Desk

(while supplies last).

Free Scantrons & Blue Books

May 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13

12:00 am – 7:00 am

Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble

(while supplies last).

Free Study Break Movie: Isn’t it Romantic

Saturday, May 11

8:00 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

Free popcorn and drinks will be provided.

Limited Seating!

All available meeting rooms will be open for study use.

More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.