Fraud Prevention Training

To register, please email audit.services@ttu.edu or joni.harrison@ttu.edu

 

Class will be held: 

Doak Training Room 156

May 30th 8:15 am – 10:15 am 

 

 Learning objectives: 

 To learn how to identify common fraud schemes 

 To learn how to identify social pressures and incentives that lead to the commission of fraud 

 To learn how to identify common rationalizations for fraudsters 

 To learn how to detect red flags and indications of fraud 

 To learn how to suspect fraud 

 To learn how to implement monitoring controls to prevent the occurrence of fraud 

 

 

 Please contact 806-742-3220 or audit.services@ttu.edu if you have any questions regarding this training. 
