XSEDE, along with the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center will be presenting a hybrid computing workshop. This 4 day event will include MPI, OpenMP, OpenACC and accelerators and run June 3-6. This event will be presented using the Wide Area Classroom (WAC) training platform and will conclude with a special hybrid exercise contest that will challenge the students to apply their skills over the following 3 weeks and be awarded the Sixth Annual XSEDE Summer Boot Camp Championship Trophy. In addition, an XSEDE Badge will be available to those who complete the Challenge. Please register here:

https://portal.xsede.org/course-calendar/-/training-user/class/1445/session/2770 Dates: June 3-6, 2018

Time: 10am CDT - 4pm CDT (each day)

Location: Texas Tech University Library, TLPDC Room 151

Posted:

5/21/2019



Originator:

Chris Turner



Email:

christopher.turner@ttu.edu



Department:

High Performance Computing Center





Categories

Research

Academic

Research

