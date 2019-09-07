Starbucks® in the NEW Honors Residence Hall is open this summer! This location features the entire selection of hot and cold drinks (including summer seasonal specials!), whole-bean coffee, espresso, caffè latte, Teavana® tea products, Frappuccino beverages, pastries and snacks. Pre-packaged food items, hot and cold sandwiches, drinkware and other Starbucks® are available for purchase as well. Dining bucks accepted!



Hours

MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 4 pm

SUN | 9 am to 4 pm

*hours subject to change



