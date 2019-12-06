Howdy TECHsans are a group of roughly 200 students selected to participate in a leadership and community service program shortly before the residence halls open in the fall semester. These student volunteers are valuable components in helping to ensure a smooth check-in process for new students. The program is designed to help residence hall students jump start the year by forming valuable connections with other student leaders within their halls before classes begin.





Howdy TECHsans volunteer during move-in weekend and at least once during Raider Welcome Week. Howdy TECHsans will be very heavily involved from Wednesday, August 14, 2019 until Sunday, August 25, 2019. After that time, involvement in other activities and organizations is determined by each individual participant. This means that nearly all program expectations will end before the beginning of classes.





Howdy TECHsans are students selected to assist families with the residence hall move-in process. Examples include staffing cart check-out stations, decorating the residence halls, greeting families, providing directions, breaking down cardboard boxes, sorting recyclable materials, etc. Students in this role should be comfortable working with money, be attentive to detail on forms, comfortable working with large numbers of people, and enjoy being outside. They may also be assigned to support traffic flow and to provide directions in or around parking lot areas.





We encourage all participants to apply for Housing’s Sustainability Scholarship and RHA’s Leadership Scholarship in Spring 2020, as they will be eligible for these $1,000 scholarships through this leadership experience. Students can learn more about these scholarship opportunities at housing.ttu.edu/scholarships





Program Perks:

During the 4 day program, participants will:

• Connect with incoming students through evening social events

• Participate in college success and leadership training sessions

• Interact with and work alongside university staff

• Help other students and families during the move-in process

• Assist in facilitating Raider Welcome Week events

• Receive free meals during the program

• Get a free t-shirt, water bottle, drawstring bag, and more!

• Move into the residence hall on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - several days before everyone else





Program Eligibility:

We are seeking energetic students that are excited to be living on campus. Ideal applicants should feel comfortable working with others, being around groups of people, and comfortable assisting others.

The Howdy TECHsan program is open to any student living on campus at Texas Tech during the Fall 2019 semester, including first semester freshmen.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis beginning on June 4, 2019 and all applicants will be notified of their status at the time it is reviewed.

A limited number of spaces are available in each hall for Howdy TECHsans. Applicants are encouraged to apply early for the strongest consideration.





Program Costs:

The Howdy TECHsan programs are free to all participants. There are no program or application fees.

All participants will sign a leadership agreement highlighting expectations of the positions including attendance at all training events and volunteer shifts. Because of the large cost absorbed by RHA to sponsor this program, students that commit to the program, but then fail to arrive or to fulfill their expectations will be billed for all expenses the organization absorbed on behalf of the participant.





Application Instructions:

Complete the application at housing.ttu.edu/forms/HowdyTechsans.





Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning on June 4, 2019 and only a limited number of spaces are available. All applicants will be notified of their status at the time it is reviewed. Should you have questions about your application, please contact us at rha@ttu.edu.





We ask that you do not submit multiple applications as only the first application will be considered.





Students that apply by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 will receive the highest consideration.





The application deadline is 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. All applications must be received in our office by that time.





Please note: The program often reaches capacity before the application deadline.