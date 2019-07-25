Fresh, delicious bagels and bagel sandwiches are available in the Rawls College of Business Administration all summer long! Einstein Bros® Bagels features a variety of specialty coffees, gourmet bagels and sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch!
Visit the Einstein Bros® for more information.
HOURS
MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 1 pm
*hours subject to change
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu