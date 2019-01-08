TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Visit Einstein Bros® Bagels at RCoBA this Summer!!!
Fresh, delicious bagels and bagel sandwiches are available in the Rawls College of Business Administration all summer long! Einstein Bros® Bagels features a variety of specialty coffees, gourmet bagels and sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch!

Visit the Einstein Bros® for more information.

HOURS
MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 1 pm
*hours subject to change

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
