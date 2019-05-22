Participants need to:

· be at least 18 years old.

· be able to tolerate being in a virtual reality environment without feeling nauseous for five minutes.

· have normal or corrected-to-normal vision.

Participants have a chance to win a $100 amazon gift card (chances of winning ~1/60).

Send an email to

with further questions and/or to schedule an appointment. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.