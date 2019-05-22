TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Art Experts needed for a VR study
Participants need to: 

· be at least 18 years old. 

· be able to tolerate being in a virtual reality environment without feeling nauseous for five minutes. 

· have normal or corrected-to-normal vision. 


Participants have a chance to win a $100 amazon gift card (chances of winning ~1/60). 

Send an email to francesco.donato@ttu.edu with further questions and/or to schedule an appointment. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
5/22/2019

Originator:
Francesco Donato

Email:
francesco.donato@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A


