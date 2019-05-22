Beginning at 7:00 p.m. CDT Friday, May 24th, TOSM staff will be upgrading the production ODS database. Due to the nature of the upgrade, the ODS database will be unavailable until Tuesday morning, May 28th, at 7:00 a.m. The extensive downtime is necessary for the installation of the upgrade and to reload the necessary data.



During the downtime, Budget prep reporting will NOT be available due to its dependency on the ODS database. This reporting will be able to resume no later than Tuesday morning, May 28th, at 7:00 a.m.



Cognos reporting that does not utilize the ODS will be available throughout the maintenance window.



Raiderlink WILL NOT be impacted.



A Banner Enterprise Announcement will be sent out once the ODS is back online.

Posted:

5/22/2019



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





Categories

IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Employees

