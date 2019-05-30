TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Add a Business Minor to your Master’s Program!

Consider how a minor in Business can complement your career goals. We're taking applications for summer, fall, and spring. Apply now!

Email anna.delano@ttu.edu or call 806.834.4726 for more information or to apply. 
Posted:
5/30/2019

Originator:
Cami Mancia

Email:
camila.s.mancia@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


