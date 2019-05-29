This course is going to explore how best to prepare for crisis from non-traditional organizations (e.g. Cults, ISIS, Gaming, etc.), either by using technologies or general good practice to be crisis prepared or manage crisis. For instance, cults and terrorist organizations use new media platform to recruit and indoctrinate individuals. Thus, the course will explore topics such as crisis preparedness for institutions charged with counter-terrorism and communities to prevent or manage crisis presented by such organizations. Given the seminar nature of the course, the instructor would like to discuss with potential students about their interest prior to enrollment. Also based on demand the course will be offer as an hybrid one. Also, the course would allow individuals to work one-on-one with the instructor in developing research project or term paper. The course is only looking for handful of students to make this an enjoyable learning experience. Please contact the professor prior to enrolling at b.olaniran@ttu.edu or 806-834-3978.







Posted:

5/29/2019



Originator:

Bolanle Olaniran



Email:

b.olaniran@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMS Dept of COMS





Categories

Academic

