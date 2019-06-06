Hiring for the Summer: Student Telecounseling!

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is hiring students to work in the Student Telecounseling Center this summer! Employees will be calling prospective high school and transfer students to answer any questions they might have, invite them to events, and ensure they have all they need from Texas Tech. If interested, please email taylor.love@ttu.edu

Position Details Hours: Students can work a maximum of 20 hours. Shifts: Students call outside of business hours. The shifts are -Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (one Sunday shift required for all callers) -Monday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. -Tuesday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. -Wednesday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. -Thursday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Pay: $7.50 per hour



6/6/2019



Taylor Love



taylor.love@ttu.edu



Undergraduate Admissions





Student Employment/Career Opportunities

