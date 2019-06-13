The University Library Makerspace is pleased to launch a new Virtual Reality Lab featuring Oculus Rift VR headsets with controllers.

The 8-station lab is located in Room 201A in the Library’s second-floor Digital Media Studio. The lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday during the summer.

The VR Lab may be used on a walk-in basis during open hours if space is available, or reserve a spot online at bit.ly/reservelib.