Library Makerspace launches Virtual Reality Lab

The University Library Makerspace is pleased to launch a new Virtual Reality Lab featuring Oculus Rift VR headsets with controllers.

 

The 8-station lab is located in Room 201A in the Library’s second-floor Digital Media Studio. The lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday during the summer.

 

The VR Lab may be used on a walk-in basis during open hours if space is available, or reserve a spot online at bit.ly/reservelib. 

 

The VR Lab is made possible through a generous grant from The CH Foundation.
6/13/2019

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library


