The Student Counseling Center offers a therapy group for students who struggle with depressive and bipolar spectrum disorders. This group aims to provide a safe and supportive environment in which group members feel comfortable sharing and exploring their experiences. Getting support from others is one of the key factors in managing depression and bipolar disorder. We plan to offer such a group on a weekly basis from 5 to 6:30 pm each Wednesday evening starting on 06/11/19. The group will continue over both summer semesters. Please note that group participation is limited and joining is on a first come basis. There is no charge for attending group, but you must attend a screening appointment first, unless you are a previous member. To learn more about this group and how to join, contact the Student Counseling Center (742-3674) and ask to speak with Dr. Marie Moerkbak (marie.moerkbak@ttu.edu) or Emily Smith (emily.smith@ttu.edu) or send either one of us an e-mail.