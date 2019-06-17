TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fall 2019 - Spring 2020 TrUE Undergraduate Scholar Project Funding

The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) is now taking applications for undergraduate scholar project funding during the fall 2019 - spring 2020 semesters. Project funding must be used to pay the undergraduate researcher for time worked on their project.

The deadline to apply is July 10, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

Refer to the following link for details and to apply. If you have any questions please contact the TrUE staff.

Undergraduate scholar project funding link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/research/project-funding/

 

Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

Drane Hall, Room 239

true.ttu.edu

806-742-1095

true@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
6/17/2019

Originator:
Jerylme Robins

Email:
jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


