Enhancing Employability, Recognizing Diversity

Summer II (July 9 - August 9)

Online

Instructor: Cari Carter

CRN: 72578

Course Description:

This course is designed to help students develop essentials skills such as how to find employment which aligns with knowledge and skill level, how to translate current skills into expanded job opportunities, the importance of networking, how to negotiate salary, as well as other topics that will prepare students for a diverse range of careers after graduation. Students will gain these skills through online workshops, online discussion boards, reflection on required readings, and synthesis of course material via a conceptual paper and presentation.



