University Student Housing would like to invite all faculty and staff members to welcome students during move-in weekend, Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th. Some tasks you may be helping with include greeting students and families, assisting in collecting recyclables, and giving directions to rooms.

This year, if volunteers would like, they will be allowed to assist students and parents move their belongings into the rooms, with prior permission from the owner of the items.

If you are interested in helping, please fill out the following form at https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/facultystaffmovein by July 28th at 5 pm.



For more information regarding Fall 2019 Move-In, please visit our website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/movein.php

If you have any questions, please email Katie Ericson at Katie.ericson@ttu.edu.