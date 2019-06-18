Tinkering 101: 3D Printing will provide hands-on learning in:
- 3D design, CAD and .STL files
- troubleshooting and modifying 3D objects you find on the internet
- submitting your 3D design to the Library Makerspace for 3D printing
- creating original and complex designs using the TinkerCAD program
Workshop times and dates:
5-7 p.m. June 19
3-5 p.m. June 28
2-4 p.m. July 12
5-7 p.m. July 17
4-6 p.m. July 22
Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 1
3-5 p.m. Aug. 5
All workshops will take place in Library Instruction Lab 150.
To register online: bit.ly/2jFQoed