Tinkering 101: 3D Printing
Tinkering 101: 3D Printing will provide hands-on learning in:
  • 3D design, CAD and .STL files
  • troubleshooting and modifying 3D objects you find on the internet
  • submitting your 3D design to the Library Makerspace for 3D printing
  • creating original and complex designs using the TinkerCAD program
Workshop times and dates:

 5-7 p.m.  June 19
3-5 p.m. June 28

2-4 p.m. July 12
5-7 p.m. July 17
4-6 p.m. July 22

Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 1
3-5 p.m. Aug. 5

All workshops will take place in Library Instruction Lab 150.

To register online: bit.ly/2jFQoed
