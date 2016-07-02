Quantitative Research Methods
11 a.m. - noon June 18
- Learn different techniques of quantitative research.
- Understand which type of investigation works with which method.
available to distance students via Skype
Data Visualization
2-3 p.m. July 16
- Understand the differences between data types.
- Identify proper data visualization for different data types.
- Develop practical skills in creating better data visualizations.
Thesis & Dissertation Protection & Submissions
2-3 p.m. July 25
- Learn the nuts and bolts of creating and submitting digital content.
- Locate where and how your thesis/dissertation is published and preserved.
available to distance students via Skype
