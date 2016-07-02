Summer workshops at the Library



Data Visualization 2-3 p.m. July 16 Understand the differences between data types.

Identify proper data visualization for different data types.

Develop practical skills in creating better data visualizations.

Thesis & Dissertation Protection & Submissions 2-3 p.m. July 25 Learn the nuts and bolts of creating and submitting digital content.

Locate where and how your thesis/dissertation is published and preserved. available to distance students via Skype



All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops Posted:

7/15/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





