Are you having an “Out-of-Money” experience while you are in college?
Register for PFI 3301 – Introduction to Personal Finance offers skills to help students navigate the financial world... for life! This course covers topics like basic financial concepts, borrowing, investing, and protection. Take this course and give yourself a strong financial footing! This course is offered online and face-to-face to all Texas Tech Students. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer at jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu
6/24/2019

Jennifer Wilson

jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu

Personal Financial Planning


