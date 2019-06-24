We are looking for parents to complete a brief (less than 30 minutes) online anonymous survey regarding their child and their child's sleep habits.





By participating, parents will have the chance to win a drawing for a $25 or a $50 Amazon gift card.





Parents will also be given the option to receive the results of the study upon the study’s completion.





If you would like to participate, click on the following URL: https://bit.ly/2ZbdsE6.





For more information, contact Dr. Yvonne Caldera (yvonne.caldera@ttu.edu) or Diane Wittie, M.Ed. at (diane.wittie@ttu.edu).





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.