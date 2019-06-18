TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CHANCE TO WIN AN IPOD TOUCH FOR PARTICIPATING IN A VIDEO GAME STUDY!

WHAT IS THIS STUDY ABOUT?

This study is interested in the thinking processes facilitated by playing video game.

Participants will first answer a few demographic questions. After that, they will play a video game on a computer in a lab for 30 minutes and be interviewed for 20-30 minutes.

 

HOW LONG WILL THE STUDY TAKE?

The screening survey only takes 1-2 minutes. Those who qualify may participate in the study.

 

The study will take approximately 50-60 minutes. Each participant has an opportunity to enter into a drawing with a chance to win an IPod Touch.

 

SCREENING SURVEY LINK

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0GwIySfM0wrxKTj

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
6/18/2019

Originator:
Phuong Le

Email:
phuong.h.le@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies

Event Date: 6/18/2019

Location:
TTU

