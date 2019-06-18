The Texas Tech Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy program is conducting a study focusing on men's decision-making process behind having an affair. Eligible participants are males who have committed infidelity (emotional, physical, or online) in a committed relationship or in marriage. Interested individuals will participate in a confidential interview for this study in person or by phone. You will receive a $20 Amazon gift card as compensation for your time. Please contact Dr. Stephen Fife, stephen.fife@ttu.edu, or Dr. Carlos Perez, carlos.perez@lcu.edu, if you are interested.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.