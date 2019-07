VPA 2310, Introduction to Interdisciplinarity in the Arts, examines the creative mind from various (inter)disciplinary perspectives. The course considers topics like movement and synchronization, the evolutionary origins of the arts, development and skill acquisition, emotion and pleasure, and empirical aesthetics. No prior knowledge of the arts is needed. The course meets on MWF in the Fall and fulfills the Social and Behavioral Sciences Core requirement. Posted:

7/1/2019



Originator:

David Sears



Email:

david.sears@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





Categories

Academic