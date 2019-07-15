R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) Training for Women is hosted by RISE (Risk Intervention and Safety Education - Drane Hall 247). The instructors are campus administrators who have attended a 30+ hour training to teach TTU women (students, faculty, and staff) to defend themselves. To learn more about RAD please visit their website - http://www.rad-systems.com/index.html

The RAD Training is currently only offered to Women in the TTU community. This training opportunity consists of a 9 hour course spread over three days which include educational instruction on personal safety and physical defense tactics. There is a 12 hour course that will include a simulation exercise that will be held in October during Domestic Violence awareness month (more information to come).

This program is free of charge to take for TTU Students, faculty, and staff. Registration is required! There will be a no-show fee billed should a registrant fail to attend the course.

Dates offered –

Welcome Week – 8/19, 8/20, 8/21 – 3pm-6pm

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) - 10/12, 10/19, 10/26 – time TBA

10/27 – Dynamic Simulation – practice with aggressors! – time TBA

If you’d like to request RAD for your student group or organization please contact RISE!

We are also doing an interest form for Fall 2019 – please feel free to fill out to help us best market to this campus! J

Link here - https://forms.gle/AD9Jom94U2DuwXgm7

If you have any additional questions please contact RISE@ttu.edu or call our main office: 806.742.2110