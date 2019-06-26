|
Paid Research Participants Needed:
The Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study about exploratory behaviors that people perform to generate perceptual information. This is NOT a clinical study. It will NOT involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.
The study lasts for up to 1 hour and participants will receive $12.
Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and speak English fluently.
If you would like to participate in the study or receive more information, please email natalie.lodinger@ttu.edu with the subject “Exploration Study”. Questions or concerns can also be directed to Natalie.
Thus study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.
