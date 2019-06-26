TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Paid Research Participants Needed
Paid Research Participants Needed: 

The Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study about exploratory behaviors that people perform to generate perceptual information.  This is NOT a clinical study.  It will NOT involve medication or treatment of any kind.  Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

The study lasts for up to 1 hour and participants will receive $12. 

Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and speak English fluently. 

If you would like to participate in the study or receive more information, please email natalie.lodinger@ttu.edu with the subject “Exploration Study”.   Questions or concerns can also be directed to Natalie

Thus study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.
Posted:
6/26/2019

Originator:
Natalie Lodinger

Email:
natalie.lodinger@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories