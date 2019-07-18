Reception: Thursday, July 18 5:00 – 6:30 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

On display through August, 23, 2019

The “Our TTU Family Abroad” photography exhibit showcases sixty-seven inspiring photographs from forty different countries. Join us for a reception honoring the Texas Tech faculty and staff who captured these images during their global adventures.

Featuring works by: Karen Alexander • Rula Maabra Al-Hmoud • Joseph Aranha • David H. Barnett • Coy Callison • Taylor Carmona • Narissra M. Punyanunt-Carter • Barbie Chambers • Hyojung Cho • Malinda Colwell • James Court • Howard Curzer • Tim Dallas • Carissa D'Aniello • Katelin Dixon • Alyson Drake • Heather Eaton • Lori Elder • Charity Embley • Ximena Fuentes-Montiel • Britton Gallardo • Ali Garcia • Andrea Garmyn • Bryan Gates • John Gilliam • Phillip Guengerich • Sara Guengerich • Kunyuan Guo • Nina Ham • Melanie Hart • Ashley Haseley • Mel Hombre • Lyn Jackson • Sue Jones • Rachel Kiwior • Bethany Kuwitzky • Dy D. Le • Miguel Lecuona • Kristin Messuri • Sukant Misra • Marian Ann Montgomery • Briana Moody • Jeff Oldham • Bill Pasewark • Gad Perry • Wyatt Phillips • Jorge Ramírez • Kay Rhodes • Liliana Rivera • Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney • Brian Shannon • Kyla Shannon • Stephanie Shine • Keri Shiplet • Alan Sill • Himali Kumari Somaweera • Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo • Maria Uriegas • Natalia Velikova • David Weindorf • Andrew Whitbeck • Emily Wilkinson • Kent Wilkinson • Jim Williamson • Kathleen Wilson • Hershel Womack • Allison Wright

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information, call (806) 742- 3667.