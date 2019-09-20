Rawls College Pre-Doctoral Open House
Date: September 20, 2019
Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Room # NW112
LUNCH PROVIDED
Preliminary Agenda:
11:30-11:45 AM Welcome from Dean Williams
11:45-1:30 PM: Lunch and learn panel discussion with Rawls Ph.D. program faculty
1:30-2:00 PM: Panel discussion with current Rawls Ph.D. students
Participants will discover:
· Career pathways with a Ph.D. in Business Administration
· How to prepare your Ph.D. application
· Funding opportunities for research and scholarships
· Ph.D. program insights and strategies
RSVP link: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/ssnqu7j1sijg6k/