“Whey” To Go – Protein Supplement study



Do you have questions about your fat & muscle mass, energy expenditure, and muscle strength?





We are doing a 13-week study to identify the benefits of whey protein on fat loss.



· You may be asked to drink a 30g whey protein shake twice a day for 12 weeks



· Total of 5 visits (~1-2 hours per visit) in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, TTU



· Measurements: Fat and Muscle %, Metabolism, Muscle Strength



Benefits



· Learn about your - Fat & Muscle Mass, Metabolism, Muscle Strength



· Participants will receive up to $60.00 as compensation





You may be eligible if you are,



· Healthy, 19-55 years, with a BMI between 25- 40, not doing regular exercise or lifting weights



Email or Call to schedule your appointment today!



Email: protein.ttu@gmail.com

Phone: 806-834-6191



Principle investigator: Dr. Emily Dhurandhar, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, 806-834-6556.



This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

