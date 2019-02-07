The exhibit features garments and quilts made from printed cotton sack fabric as well as whole sacks made by those living in West Texas, New Mexico, and most rural areas in the United States during the first part of the 20th century.





In addition, a book of the same title is available written by the Museum’s Clothing and Textiles Curator, Marian Ann J. Montgomery, Ph.D. It features over 500 color images and focuses on the history, evolution of the cotton sack, and is available at Texas Tech Press.



The Museum of Texas Tech University is located at 3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409 and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and free to the public. For further information visit museum.ttu.edu.

