Texas Tech University and Health Sciences Center are conducting a 1-week research study examining the effects of Tai Chi on circulating endocannabinoids (eCB) levels in postmenopausal women. We need postmenopausal women. Participation is free of charge. If you are interested, please contact: Ami Knox at (806) 743-4176 or ami.knox@ttuhsc.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.