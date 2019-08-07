|
We are looking for individuals that are at least 18 years or older and who are currently students at Texas Tech to complete a 60-90 minutes computer-based Virtual Reality research activity.
Participants will be eligible for one of five $20 gift cards if they choose to participate in the drawing.
Please contact parviz.safadel@ttu.edu if you are interested in participating.
This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.
|Posted:
7/8/2019
Originator:
Parviz Safadel
Email:
parviz.safadel@ttu.edu
Department:
Library
Categories