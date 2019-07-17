The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation. Apply here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/prototype-build/nsf-icorps.php

- Contact: Weston.Waldo@ttu.edu - Corps Informational Workshop: August 30th - Event Dates: September 6th & September 27th - Place: Innovation Hub at Research Park 3911 4th St., Lubbock, Texas 79415

Posted:

7/17/2019



Originator:

Weston Waldo



Email:

weston.waldo@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Departmental

