Do you want to learn about the cognitive processes associated with specific brain functions as well as brain development? Then take this class and learn about:
• Classic theories of hemispheric laterality and brain function.
• Examine how higher-order mental processes like memory and language are subserved by the interactions of various regions throughout the human brain.
• Develop an appreciation for how individual differences in brain development and functional brain organization can result in learning disability, mental illness or even intellectual giftedness.
Topics Covered:
Splitting the Brain
Neuroimaging
Behavioral Asymmetries
Handedness and Brain Organization
Sex Differences and the Brain
Language, Movement and Perception
Attention, Memory and Emotion
Brain Development Across the Life Span
Developmental Disabilities/Illness
Hemisphericity and Education
Dr. Michael O’Boyle (Michael.oboyle@ttu.edu)
|Posted:
7/2/2019
Originator:
Sandra Vasquez
Email:
sandra.c.vasquez@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
