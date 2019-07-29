IBM is implementing a new user interface for Kenexa. The new user interface is designed to be responsive to the screen size of the device being used; which means processes and approvals can be managed from any mobile device, such as, phones and tablets more easily. IBM has created a video to show the basic navigation of the new view. The video can be found: https://ibm.box.com/s/plooof1wc8kahmmoeleb0u2xgu4vumd1

The power point presentation to go with the video can be found: https://ibm.box.com/s/pbstcaawvoeb2qcmg0nrh6d7z3kwqfh9

IBM is anticipating the release of the new user interface for August 19, 2019.



Human Resources will be providing updated documentation on the HR website under Talent Acquisition as we get closer to the release date.

