Do you know how to respond to a chemical or biological spill, student injury, or fire while teaching a lab class? No. Then join the Department of Environmental Health & Safety as we launch our TA & Lab Leadership Workshop in August.





Tuesday, August 27th | 5:30-7:30PM | SUB Ballroom





Topics will include chemical and biological spill and exposure response, response to other emergencies including fire, severe weather and power outage, how to enforce safety (especially PPE) with your students or lab mates, reporting requirements and more! Expect demonstrations and group activities.





Register by August 13th on the EHS website





Dinner and door prizes will be provided.



