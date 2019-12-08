While planning your courses for next semester, consider incorporating a presentation on Responsible Research Conduct. I have been working in Responsible Research for several years and have a great deal of experience speaking with graduate students and undergrads in classrooms as well as specialized seminars for student groups. I would love to come and speak with your class or student group!



I have presented on the following topics but would also be willing to customize a talk on a Responsible Research topics not listed below.



Responsible Conduct of Research and Research Misconduct

Plagiarism & Intellectual Property

Avoiding Procrastination

Choosing a Mentor or Research Group

Conflicts of Interest & Commitment

Data Management & Keeping a Lab Notebook

To arrange for me to come and speak to your class or student group, please contact Marianne.evola@ttu.edu .

Thank you for your consideration.

Marianne Evola, Ph.D.

Director, Responsible Research

Office of the Vice President for Research

