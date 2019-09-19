Mark your calendars for the 2019 Study Abroad Fair! You will be able to learn about program opportunities, funding opportunities, and have the opportunity to meet your potential study abroad professors!





Texas Tech’s Study Abroad Fair will take place on Thursday, September 19th from 10am to 3pm in the SUB Ballroom. We will have people from all over the world to talk to you about the opportunities you have! Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to learn about how to apply for study abroad!





Spring and Intersession 2020 applications are open and close on October 1st 2019.

Summer 2020 applications open on October 1st and close on March 2nd, 2020.

Fall and Academic 2020 applications open on October 1st and close on March 23rd, 2020.









Want more information? Visit www.studyabroad.ttu.edu to start planning for this amazing experience!

Posted:

9/10/2019



Originator:

Bethany Kuwitzky



Email:

bethany.kuwitzky@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/19/2019



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

