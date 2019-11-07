Heart Health Study



We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs

and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults



You may be eligible if you are,

· Healthy

· 19-45 years of age

· Thin but without muscle tone





What do you have to do?

· 1 visit to the Department of Kinesiology, TTU

· Duration of the visit -About 45 minutes - 1 hour

· We will do screening using weight and height

· If you are eligible, you will be asked to fill a questionnaire (about 20 minutes), and we will measure your bone health, body composition, waist, hip and calf circumference, and grip strength





Eligible participants who complete the study will receive $10





Email or Call us to enroll



Email: study email

Phone: 806-834-6191



Principle investigator: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191



This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

