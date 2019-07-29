Date of SB: January 5-11, 2020

Total Trip Fee: $400 (includes $50 application fee)

Trip Issue: Neighborhood Revitalization & Housing Development



Spend a week during your long Christmas break in the Big Easy with TTU Raider Service Breaks as we serve with Youth Rebuilding New Orleans! Raider Service Breakers will be helping to reduce blight by rebuilding distressed and foreclosed homes. The finished homes are sold to teachers to stabilize neighborhoods and positively impact the education system.



A traditional day's work can include the following: demolition, painting, landscaping, tiling, light construction, framing, sheet-rocking, floating, etc.

Your RSB SERVICE WORK, is the number one priority! However along with your service you are also experiencing the heart and soul of New Orleans. Visiting the famous French Quarter and touring the Whitney Plantation are just a few of the excursions you can look forward too.



Visit our website to sign up or email your questions to, jacy.proctor@ttu.edu

Sign up TODAY!

