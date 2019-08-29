Thinking about Studying Abroad? Mark your calendar for the Study Abroad Fair on September 19th 10-3pm in the Ballroom of the SUB. Come learn about programs offered in more than 70 countries world-wide, including the TTU Center in Sevilla! All majors, minors, classifications...there is a Study Abroad Program for you!

