Study Abroad Fair - Mark your Calendars!
Thinking about Studying Abroad? Mark your calendar for the Study Abroad Fair on September 19th 10-3pm  in the Ballroom of the SUB. Come learn about programs offered in more than 70 countries world-wide, including the TTU Center in Sevilla! All majors, minors, classifications...there is a Study Abroad Program for you!
8/29/2019

Lanna Sheldon

Lanna.Sheldon@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 8/29/2019

SUB Ballroom

