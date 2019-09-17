TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Intramural Softball Registration OPENS Today!
The time is now to take the Softball field! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, September 17-20, to select your game time and pay the $25 Forfeit Fee. The Intramural Sports office hours this week are Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-7pm and Friday, 10am-5pm.

Need a Softball team to play with? Come to the Softball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, September 17 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Room 203 of the Rec Center.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.
