Bump, Set, Spike on the volleyball courts for our Intramural Volleyball Season. Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues and populate your team roster. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, the week of October 8-11 to complete the league registration process. You will select your game time and pay the $50 forfeit fee.
Want to play Volleyball but don't have a team? Attend the Volleyball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, October 8 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center.
For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.