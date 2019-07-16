You may be eligible if you are,



· Healthy

· 19-45 years of age

· with overweight or obesity



Participants who complete the questionnaire are eligible to enter a prize drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card.

Use this link to start https://ttuksm.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eFJLbTJSMxhEfk1





If you have questions, email or call us



Phone: 806-834-6191



For more information: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.