You Can Make A Difference!

The Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program (Mentor Tech) continues to extend an invitation to all faculty, staff members and graduate students from Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to become a mentor for the upcoming academic year.  You still have time to help us make a difference in the lives of our students. At this time the number of incoming new students enrolling into the program is increasing daily.  Our objective is to ensure that each student participant knows that he or she has someone that they can go to for encouragement, direction, and support, as they endeavor to navigate the university setting. We work to increase the graduation and retention rates of students.

To become a mentor prior mentoring experience is not needed. The program is open to all regardless of academic, professional, or ethnic background. All you need is a willingness to help students succeed. If you are interested in learning more, make plans to attend one of the Mentor Information Sessions listed below.  Please RSVP by replying to mentor@ttu.edu or calling 806-742-8692.  

Mentor Recruitment Sessions

Day

Time 

Location 

July 17th,2019

12pm-1pm

Education building Rm 300

July 18th, 2019

11am-12pm

Terry Fuller Petroleum Engineering Bldg. 110

July 18th, 2019

5pm-6pm

Holden Hall Rm 111

July 23rd, 2019

12pm-1pm

HSC Academic Classroom Building Rm 110

July 23rd, 2019

4pm-5pm

HSC Academic Classroom Building Rm 111

July 24th, 2019

12pm-1pm

HSC Academic Classroom Building Rm 112

July 25th, 2019

12pm-1pm

Media & Communication Rm 0057

July 25th, 2019

5pm-6pm

Kinesiology Building Rm 170



Remember, the recruitment and retention of students is everyone’s responsibility. We look forward to your assistance in this effort. We work to increase the graduation and retention rates of students.
Posted:
7/17/2019

Originator:
Mica Curtis-Wilson

Email:
mica.wilson@ttu.edu

Department:
Mentor Tech Operations


